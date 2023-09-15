(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The crew from J & J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts Company kicked off Friday’s show with some freestyle moves!

They recently competed in the World of Dance Champions 2023 – Olympics of Dance and placed 11th in the Nation and just .67 pts from the TOP 10 USA and World Championships.

They also received medals for Best Theme in USA Championship Teams for their “Suicide Prevention and Awareness” piece.

J & J Hip Hop Dance & Performing Arts Company offers recreational and competitive classes.