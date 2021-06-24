IVP at The Beach House is the place to go for volleyball, “serving” up food and drinks too!

We all know IVP at The Beach House is THE place to go for volleyball, but they really have something for everyone! From volleyball, hypeball, and corn hole — to comedy, trivia, karaoke, and concert nights.
The Beach House Bistro features thick, mouth-watering artisan sandwiches; fresh and healthy salads topped with fruit, nuts, and cheeses from the islands; and seafood by the pound. Their menu also mixes in various bar favorites, but with a tropical Beach House twist.
Rest and relaxation are what Sundays at the beach house are all about. You can start with a Yoga on the Sand, which comes with a free mimosa after your session! Then, you can listen to chill music, sometimes acoustic, island, and sometimes a little more pop but always happy and kid-friendly.
