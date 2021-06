Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Whether you’re a volleyballer, a beach bum, or just someone looking for a new happy place, IVP at The Beach House is the place for you.

Bump, set, spike it on over to the only beachfront in Colorado Springs!

If you’re looking to escape the stress of work and everyday life, you can don your bikini and dig your toes into the sand at the Sand bar.

For more information about IVP at The Beach House or if you’re looking to play some sand volleyball, click here.