The housing market rollercoaster continues! Randy Bell with Colorado First Time Home Buyer shared with Nova how another housing market shift is making it’s way to the Springs and what that means for buyer’s and seller’s.
Buying, selling, or just need some advice? Start your housing journey with help and guidance from Colorado First Time Home Buyer.
Click here to learn more: COFTHB
The housing market rollercoaster continues! Randy Bell with Colorado First Time Home Buyer shared with Nova how another housing market shift is making it’s way to the Springs and what that means for buyer’s and seller’s.