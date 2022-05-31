The dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin, Colorado Springs’ newest downtown hotel, is officially open and accepting reservations! Krista Witiak visited the freshly finished property with Jim DiBiase, Director of Olive Real Estate Group, Inc., and Linda Greenwell, Director of Sales for the dual-branded hotel, and took a closer look.

Colorado Springs’ newest downtown hotel is seeking to contribute to the city’s future development by promoting a vibrant downtown area!

Unlike anything in downtown Colorado Springs, the dual-branded hotel features a full-service restaurant and rooftop bar with indoor/outdoor seating and firepits.







For more information about SpringHill Suites by Marriott, click here; to check out Element by Westin, click here.