It’s time to celebrate science with Cool Science, so don your lab coat & safety goggles and get ready!

They’ve been making science cool for kids in Colorado Springs for 20 years now by traveling throughout Colorado, mostly up and down the front range from our base in Colorado Springs, bringing their unique blend of cool demonstration shows and hands-on STEAM activities to elementary and middle schools and libraries year-round.

Marc Straub from Cool Science joins Loving Living Local to tell us more about the 12th Annual Cool Science Festival starting this weekend!

The event kicks off with the 2021 Cool Science Carnival Day for Kids at UCCS on Saturday, October 9th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 100 activities for kids at this festival. Anything from science shows, lab tours, rockets, animals, robots, chemistry, catapults, drones, fire trucks, and lots of other hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math) activities and exhibits for kids (primarily K-8th grades).

It’s all FREE (including parking) and fun for all ages!

For more information, head on over to their website www.coolscience.org.