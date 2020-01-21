It’s time for a new you, Cratos Health is here to get you started

Steve Apodaca, Founder of Cratos Health, is in studio this morning to tell us how you can get started on your journey to successful weight loss and laser hair removal.
To learn more about Cratos, visit: CratosHealth.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Steve Apodaca, Founder of Cratos Health, is in studio this morning to tell us how you can get started on your journey to successful weight loss and laser hair removal.
To learn more about Cratos, visit: CratosHealth.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.