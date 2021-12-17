It’s the last weekend to shop for Christmas and Luisa Graff Jewelers is ready to help!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Are the holidays sneaking up on you? Luckily Luisa Graff Jewelers is here to help! Especially if you’re scrambling to find the perfect gift with only one weekend left till Christmas. Krista Witiak went out to the jewelry store to find out all the details about Men’s Weekend happening at Luisa Graff Jewelers.

Celebrate the holidays with Luisa Graff Dollars! For every $600 spent now through December 24, receive 100 Luisa Graff Dollars towards your next purchase, up to $1000.

To find more information, head online to www.luisagraffjewelers.com.