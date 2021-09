Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Rotary Club of Colorado Springs is hosting their 14th year of FLIGHT and the second year for their virtual auction on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The club commissions local artists to create these beautiful butterflies and dragonflies, and they auction them off live every fall to raise money for the community service fund.

Go to CSFLIGHT.org to register to bid at the blue button on the website’s front page, top right corner.