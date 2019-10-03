It’s #TBT, we are sharing our favorite throwback pictures

Check out Claudia and Maria’s hair-do’s from back in the day. We also have some throwback Thursday fun with the weather crew. Check it out!
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Check out Claudia and Maria’s hair-do’s from back in the day. We also have some throwback Thursday fun with the weather crew. Check it out!
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.