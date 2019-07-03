It’s Pueblo Day at the Riverwalk!

Today is the first Wednesday of the month, so it’s Pueblo Day on Living Local! Today we were at the Riverwalk, and you can find more information about today’s topics online at the following websites.
Rollin’ on the Riverwalk: puebloriverwalk.org
Hinkle’s Fleet and Auto: www.hinklesautorepair.com
Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center: www.sdc-arts.org
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.