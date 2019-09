It’s the first ever Pikes Peak Restaurant Week and it’s off to a good start. With more than 60 restaurants participating, anything your taste buds desire, you will find.

Chelsea Offutt, Director of Communications, is here with all the details on this mouth-watering event.

Pikes Peak Restaurant Week starts today and continues all the way through October 6th. The best way to get in on all the action is by visiting: VisitCOS.com/Restaurant-week