It’s time for some baseball! The Rocky Mountain Vibes are taking over UCHealth Ball Park this weekend as they kick off the season. The first pitch is at 6:40, but gates open at 4:30 p.m.

There’s fun for the entire family including face painting, magicians, and balloon artists. Stick around after the game for a firework show.

On Saturday, there will be a $5000 giveaway. Make plans to join the Vibes this weekend. For tickets and information, visit: http://rockymountainvibes.com