It’s not too late to enroll your child for the summer and fall at Valley Christian Academy

Valley Christian Academy in Colorado Springs has their newest location “Living Hope on the west side of downtown. The location will be accepting students for summer & fall programs with plenty of room to grow!
Valley Christian Academy is preparing for their fall enrollment and summer camp that includes half and full days.

Learn more about their field trips, junior counselors, games and more at Valley Christian Academy’s website.

