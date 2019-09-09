Closings and Delays
It’s National Weiner Schnitzel Day, and Edelweiss is in the studio

Edelweiss Restaurant, Authentic German Cuisine

It’s National Weiner Schnitzel Day, and Dieter Schnakenberg, Owner of Edelweiss Restaurant is here to celebrate with Maria and Claudia.

Head to Edelweiss for some delicious German cuisine. To learn more, please visit: EdelweissRest.com

