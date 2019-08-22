It’s National Radio Day, and Jake Walker from Magic 98.9 is here to chat with Claudia and Maria.
Jake hosts the midday show, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be sure to follow Jake on Instagram @JakeOnAir and check out their website:
Jake Walker hosts 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays on Magic 98.9 FM
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
It’s National Radio Day, and Jake Walker from Magic 98.9 is here to chat with Claudia and Maria.
Jake hosts the midday show, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be sure to follow Jake on Instagram @JakeOnAir and check out their website:
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.