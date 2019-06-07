It’s National Donut Day, and we have donuts!

by: Claudia Garofalo

We are in a sweet mood today because it is National Donut Day and Dunkin’ is here with delicious donuts. All day today, if you go to any Dunkin’, buy a beverage and receive a free donut.

George Hart, with Dunkin, is in studio telling us all about the new things Dunkin’ has to offer. There are many locations here in Colorado Springs.

Visit DunkinDonuts.com to get a list of locations and specials.

