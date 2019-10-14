It’s Magic Monday with Jake Walker! Here’s today’s celeb gossip

It’s a Magic Monday, and we have our radio friend Jake Walker in studio. Jake hosts the afternoon drive on Magic 98.9 FM, he also has the inside scoop on all your celebrity gossip.
To learn more about Jake, check out: 989MagicFM.com
Check out Jake Walker afternoons on Magic 98.9 FM
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
It’s a Magic Monday, and we have our radio friend Jake Walker in studio. Jake hosts the afternoon drive on Magic 98.9 FM, he also has the inside scoop on all your celebrity gossip.
To learn more about Jake, check out: 989MagicFM.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.