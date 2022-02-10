It’s hard not to feel the love when The Pickled Ginger stops by for date night drinks!

COLORADO SPRINGS -- School board meetings in Colorado Springs District 11 have become popular, albeit contentious, sessions since the most recent election, which brought in three new directors: Reverend Al Loma, Dr. Sandra Bankes, and Lauren Nelson. Each ran on conservative platforms - some spoke directly against the district's Equity Policy, taking issue with data compiled by the American Institutes for Research (AIR), which found wide-ranging inequities from school to school and from student to student within schools.

"Why is District 11 distinguishing 'historically marginalized students and white students? The thing about history is, it doesn’t change. There will continually be historically marginalized students. At what point would this not need to be accounted for?" Lauren Nelson wrote in a 15-page-long open letter to "D11 Leadership" before winning a seat on the board months later.