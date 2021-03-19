It’s Fitness Friday! Here’s how you can stay fit at Blitz45

Venetucci Farm, a community icon placed under conservation easement in 2006 with Colorado Public Lands and managed by PPCF, has entered into a five-year lease with Gather Mountain Blooms, an urban flower farm.

Using sustainable growing practices, flowers will range from old fashioned heirlooms to Colorado mountain blooms and incorporate many herbs and grasses. Gather Mountain Blooms will host on-farm flower workshops, farm tours and a weekly flower stand.