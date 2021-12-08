It’s beginning to look a lot like a Larry Stewart Christmas at Boot Barn Hall!

If you’re looking for plans with the friends and fam this holiday season… Look no further than www.bootbarnhall.com for your Christmas plans. The venue is hosting the lead singer of Restless Heart, Larry Stewart, December 16th, 17th and 18th.

Book your tickets now before it’s too late! You can also check out other upcoming events and opportunities that await at the one and only Boot Barn Hall!

