It’s back to school week on this weeks Dee-lightful Finds!

McKee Performance Wear -The line includes gear for teens who will love the colorful, on-trend selections that give a shout-out to the new brand’s San Diego base. “Fuel your fire” with their collection and know that purchases help many worthy causes. McKee Performance Wear is here to help you reach your goals and always strive for the best. With buttery-soft athleisure wear that moves with you, you will feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. There is something for everyone in this fabulous new collection that inspires us all to live our best lives in style. McKeePerformancewear.com

LilGadgets -It’s standard that most kids need headphones for school now. The best headphones for quality and price are LilGadgets. Compact, foldable, non-pinching, with snag-free cushioning and a comfy fixed-ear cup design, LilGadgets have a max volume of 93db. Comes with a SharePort so two children can share a device without sharing headphones, and they have a built-in microphone. LilGadgets Connect+ line is wired and designed for kids 3+. The Untangled Pro model is a wireless Bluetooth headphone that gives children the freedom to roam up to 30 feet away from their device while wearing them. To learn more, visit: lilgadgets.com, Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Target.com and Walmart.com.

POPSOCKETS – Popsockets team up with Coca Cola to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famous Hilltop ad, this is the e limited edition PopSockets: 1971 Unity Collection. With this, they have a created a campaign that exemplifies each of the brand’s values to help bridge divides and build connections. PopSockets as a culture maker that empowers individuals to easily connect with the world. And around the world, Coke, as the power to uplift and simply help people join together to overcome their differences. For a limited time, the exclusive and collectable collection is available on PopSockets.com. The collection includes PopGrips, Can Holders, Can Openers and PopWallet+ in multiple styles ranging in price from $15-$25. All the back to school essentials are available as well!