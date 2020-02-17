It’s another Magic Monday with radio personality Jake Walker

It’s another Magic Monday, and our friend Jake Walker from Magic 98.9 is here with this morning’s celebrity gossip. You can listen to Jake everyday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Magic 98.9 FM. To learn more, visit: Magic989FM.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
It’s another Magic Monday, and our friend Jake Walker from Magic 98.9 is here with this morning’s celebrity gossip. You can listen to Jake everyday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Magic 98.9 FM. To learn more, visit: Magic989FM.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.