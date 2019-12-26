It’s almost the new year, so it’s time to get new appliances! Head out to Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom. Make sure to mention ‘Living Local’ for extra savings! For more information, go online to appliancefactory.com.
It’s almost the new year, so it’s time to get new appliances! Head out to Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Latest Local Stories
Living Local Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.