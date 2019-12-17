It’s almost the new year, so it’s time for a new YOU with the help of STRATA Integrated Wellness Center!

STATA integrated Wellness Spa is housed within a 31,000 sq. ft. building within Garden of the Gods Resort and Club grounds. It is comprised of a 10,000 square foot medical center, headed up by Dr. Michael Barber; a 10,000 square foot spa and an 11,000 square foot event center for fitness and cooking demonstrations, lectures and more.

Their brand-new Wellness Membership Program is a great way to begin the new year. It has been designed with a creative approach to longevity, vitality and lifestyle management. For more information, go online to www.strataiws.com or call (719) 428-2202.