It’s all about the kiddos in this weeks Deelightful Finds

Famokids – Famokids makes safe, non-toxic play mats with a modern flair. Choose from patterns and colors that match your sense of style and eye for interior decorating. This brand believes that a floor mat has potential beyond baby play. Keep your little ones safe on the floor, and use it for more! A Famokids mat transforms into a comfy space for crafts, workouts, yoga, meditation, and other activities that require more room and support. Expandable, portable, storable. Their play mat is interlocking tile, expandable and customized for any size that fits your space.

GIRLS CAN! CRATE- Teach kids tolerance, acceptance, and kindness while having fun! Inspire young girls with award-winning GIRLS CAN! CRATE, a monthly subscription box created to empower girls–and boys (ages 5-10) to Do and BE anything by introducing them to fearless women of history who made the world better! Each month, a new kit celebrates the life of a strong, diverse female role model such as Bessie Coleman, Marie Curie, Madame CJ Walker, Althea Gibson, Florence Nightingale, Junko Tabei, Frida Kahlo, Mary G. Ross, and more. Crates include the GIRLS CAN! 28-page activity book with an original story celebrating a featured woman and other fun activities, 2-3 hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) challenges with necessary supplies, a collectible button, and much more! Makes the perfect gift!

The UPside Delivered – Set a goal this New Year to create calmer moments with your little one with the help of The UPside Delivered. These carefully curated boxes for children ages 5-10 years-old were developed by two licensed mental health professionals and educators who wanted to bring practical and fun, evidence-based tools and techniques to children and families to help manage emotions and create calm. There are a few fun boxes to get started. Pick the Begin Box that introduces the connection between thoughts, feelings and behaviors, the COVID-Coping Box and the Little Box of Self-Esteem. Each box features five to seven items that your children can use to name their thoughts and feeling, journals, worry dolls, Buddha Boards and more. In this day and age, children and teens are experiencing more stress than ever before, and many report not knowing how to manage their stress. The UPside Delivered boxes and their contents are practical and can be used at home to teach each person that they have the power to create their own calm. https://upsidedelivered.com/

New Prints and Patterns for Mom & her Tiny Sweetheart from KeaBabies

KeaBabies has debuted gorgeous new patterns and prints in both their Diaper Bag Backpack and Multi-Use Cover. Perfect for outings with baby in tow, these two favorites in the KeaBabies line are now sweeter than ever with colors like Pink Gray or XOXO prints.

Diaper Bag Backpack

Multi-functional & perfect for a day out with baby in tow, KeaBabies Diaper Bag is thoughtfully designed with multiple pockets & compartments to help you organize all your baby’s necessities! The diaper bag features multi-zipper compartments to store a cell phone, keys, small toys, diaper cream, baby powder, snacks & other items. With a large zip opening from the top, the KeaBabies Diaper Bag makes it a breeze to open & get what you need quickly! Comes with a clip on strap holder & a waterproof diaper mat. Available in 5 colors, including the NEW Wine Red & NEW Pink Gray with a unisex design for moms & dads.

Multi-Use Cover

The versatile KeaBabies Multi-Use Cover features buttery soft, breathable & stretchy premium quality fabric that is specially designed to provide maximum airflow to keep mommy and baby comfortable while being covered. Enjoy everyday moments with your baby while protecting them in public places. Made for multiple uses, including: Nursing Cover, Car Seat Canopy, Shopping Cart Cover, Baby Blanket, Changing Mat, Infinity Scarf and many more. Available in 8 designs, including the NEW XOXO and Sweetheart prints, the cover comes in its own carrying bag.

Available at Walmart, Amazon and keababies.com