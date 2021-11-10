It’s a Vet Fest this weekend down at Boot Barn Hall

Here’s to all our veterans! Boot Barn Hall is honoring YOU!
BBH is truly the premiere LIVE entertainment and event center in Colorado Springs.
Event Manager, Chloe Hoeft says the venue is booking fast for the rest of this year with upcoming LIVE concerts.
You don’t want to miss their Vet Fest on November 12th. Grab the fam and head to the venue to see Cody Cozz, Mitch Carter and Black Rose Band!
Click here for tickets and details: www.bootbarnhall.com
