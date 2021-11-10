It’s a Vet Fest this weekend down at Boot Barn Hall

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Here’s to all our veterans! Boot Barn Hall is honoring YOU!
BBH is truly the premiere LIVE entertainment and event center in Colorado Springs.
Event Manager, Chloe Hoeft says the venue is booking fast for the rest of this year with upcoming LIVE concerts.
You don’t want to miss their Vet Fest on November 12th. Grab the fam and head to the venue to see Cody Cozz, Mitch Carter and Black Rose Band!

Click here for tickets and details: www.bootbarnhall.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Turkey Day Giveaway Enter to Win a Thanksgiving Dinner From Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care
November 17 2021 11:59 pm

Watch Living Local

watch living local