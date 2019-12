The Broadmoor Hotel has a magical Holiday Show running through December 28th. From a delicious dinner, to Christmas music by headliner Debby Boone, this show is perfect for the entire family.

Claudia Garofalo had a chance to catch up with Singer Debby Boone before she hit the stage on Friday night. Take a look!

For more information, and Holiday Show tickets, visit: Broadmoor.com