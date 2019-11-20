It’s a magical Christmas on board the Santa Express Train in Cañon City

Take a ride on this magical trip complete with elves, cookies, and Santa Claus. This is a must-do event this holiday season. To learn more, visit: SantaExpressTrain.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Take a ride on this magical trip complete with elves, cookies, and Santa Claus. This is a must-do event this holiday season. To learn more, visit: SantaExpressTrain.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.