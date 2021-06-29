It’s a hot housing market, so make sure you’re “Winnin with Hinnen”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

The housing market is super hot right now but there are several neighborhoods in Southern Colorado that are molten lava right now. Those being 80911 and 80910, which have recently been listed as the top moving zip codes in the nation because of their great home options in all price ranges. Plus, they are very convenient being so close to Fort Carson.

To learn more about how you can get more for your buck in this hot housing market, check in with the “Winnen with Hinnen” team at Keller Williams Premiere.

Head to their website for more information: Winnin with Hinnen

