(SPONSORED) Loving Living Local’s favorite game is “the price is right or wrong” with Colorado First Time Home Buyer. Haley Levick, Colorado First Time Home Buyer rtealtor, appeared this week to help us understand the current market and play the game too.

Colorado First Time Home Buyer specializes in down payment assistance programs and can provide the resources to get you into your first home. They help first-time buyers become homeowners.

For more information visit www.coloradofirsttimehomebuyer.com.