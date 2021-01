Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Are you ready to reach your target weight? Then it’s time to call Dr. Kells Weight Loss for a health transformation! She will help you lose weight and keep it off.

Mia chats with Dr. Kells this morning on the programs they recommend and how to get started. For more information, go online to: drkellsweightloss.com.