Is it normal to feel stressed and anxious? Health Solutions has answers, they are also hiring!

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Does this difficult time have your emotions on a roller coaster? You’re not alone. Anxiety, stress and depression could be a reflection of what we are feeling as we navigate through this pandemic.

This morning, we chat with Sandy Gutierrez, Chief Experience Officer, Health Solutions, about how to best address these emotions.

If you have recently lost your job due to the Pandemic, Health Solutions is currently hiring. You can take a look at the services they offer and their job listings here: Health.Solutions

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins