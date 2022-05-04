Celebrate National Free Comic Book Day with Iron Lion this weekend! Free Comic Book Day is a national annual event inviting readers to their local comic shop. All fans of comics are invited to participate. It’s a free, family-friendly event for all ages. Everyone who visits on Saturday can choose up to four free comics. There will be Spider-Man, Avengers, Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Pokemon, and many more. There will be Local Artists, Stormtroopers, Cosplayers, and a free raffle for the statue, a signed Spawn comic, and Star Wars cards.



Free Comic Book Day is this coming Saturday, May 7th from 10am – 6pm.

The Iron Lion is located next to Chapel Hills Mall and Red Robin on Academy Blvd.



Learn more here: Iron Lion