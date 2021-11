Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

He’s a jack-of-all-trades and you may recognize him from tv appearances like on The Ellen Show, Andy Gross is a stand-up comedian, a magician, and a ventriloquist. He joins Craig Coffey and Abbie Burke in studio to show off some tricks as well as talk about what you can expect for his upcoming show here in Colorado Springs!

Catch Andy at the Loonees Comedy Corner this Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13. For more information about Andy Gross, click here.