Insomnia Cookies is opening its first store in Colorado Springs this weekend!

The new bakery, located in the University Shops strip mall in northeast Colorado Springs, marks the brand’s seventh store in Colorado and 245th location nationwide.

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature warm, delicious cookies. From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.



On Saturday, July 22, from 12 PM – 1 AM, Insomniacs who visit the new Colorado Springs bakery will receive 1 FREE Classic cookie (no purchase required) in-store. Customers will be able to celebrate throughout the day and late into the night with sweet giveaways, a prize wheel, milk pong, and more, plus a DJ beginning at 8 PM.

15% of retail sales* from 12 PM – 1 AM at the new Colorado Springs location will be donated to the Pikes Peak United Way.

For more information visit www.insomniacookies.com.