Mortgage Loan Originator with Infinity Mortgage, Justin Harward, chats with Krista Witiak in the Loving Living Local studio to share his knowledge on debt consolidation finances. If you are a homeowner and think it’s a no brainer to use your home’s equity to pay off debt, Justin has the answer.
Make sure you click here to go to their website and learn more
Infinity Mortgage simplifies debt consolidation refinancing
Mortgage Loan Originator with Infinity Mortgage, Justin Harward, chats with Krista Witiak in the Loving Living Local studio to share his knowledge on debt consolidation finances. If you are a homeowner and think it’s a no brainer to use your home’s equity to pay off debt, Justin has the answer.