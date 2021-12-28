Infinite changes ahead in 2022 for Infinity Mortgage

To create even more strength for Infinity Mortgage Holdings, LLC, is consolidating into American Bank of Commerce (ABC Bank) as ABC Bank Home Loans. This will create more seamless service and delivery.
ABC Bank Home Loans will be a division of ABC Bank with a goal to be able to serve all your banking, mortgage, and insurance needs now and in the future. ABC Bank has a long history founded in 1962 and has over a billion dollars in assets. The strength of the bank will increase the strength of the mortgage company.

