Indy GIVE! 2021: Two Mile High Club

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.



The Two Mile High Club is a nonprofit that supports and preserves the “living history” of the Pikes Peak Region by donating to the care and feeding of the Cripple Creek Donkeys. The Donkeys of Cripple Creek represent the “beasts of burden” that were used to develop and build cities and roadways throughout the State of Colorado. Once the industrial age took over those labor needs through machines, the donkeys were no longer needed and released to fend for themselves.. The Two Mile High Club has taken care of the released donkeys in Cripple Creek since 1931 ensuring that they were cared for with shelter and food.



Club President, Curt Sorenson, says they are currently working on getting hay in bulk for their new barn. The hay is needed to house the donkeys during the winter months.



You can show your support for Two Mile High Club through the Give! Campaign at this link.