Indy GIVE! 2021: The Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course Group

Clyde the Mammoth Donkey and Debbie Bibb with The Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course Group stopped FOX21 News station to chat with Loving Living Local’s Keni Mac about Indy GIVE! 2021.

The organization helps make busy trails safer by educating all trail users on proper trail etiquette and providing a one-of-a-kind free training area for all levels of horses and riders. The training is available for everyone, including: families with kids to wounded veterans and everyone in between.

The Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course Group is the only free to the public equestrian skills course in the U.S. with natural obstacles and three levels of difficulty.

For more information on The Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course Group, click here: equestrianskillscourse.org

