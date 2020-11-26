Include your pets in the holiday fun with Mia’s pet recipes

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Turkey Meatballs

1lb Turkey

1/2 cup chopped cranberries

1 cup green beans (drained)

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees
  2. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until they stick together,
  3. Roll into balls on a lined baking sheet
  4. Bake 20-30 minutes

Peanut butter & pumpkin balls

1 can pumpkin

2 1/2 cup oats

1 tsp cinnamon

3 tbsp honey

1 cup peanut butter

  1. Mix pumpkin, cinnamon, honey, and peanut butter together in a bowl.
  2. Add in the oats until well mixed.
  3. Roll into balls on a baking sheet
  4. Refrigerate

