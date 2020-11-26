Include your pets in the holiday fun with Mia’s pet recipes

Turkey Meatballs
1lb Turkey
1/2 cup chopped cranberries
1 cup green beans (drained)
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until they stick together,
- Roll into balls on a lined baking sheet
- Bake 20-30 minutes
Peanut butter & pumpkin balls
1 can pumpkin
2 1/2 cup oats
1 tsp cinnamon
3 tbsp honey
1 cup peanut butter
- Mix pumpkin, cinnamon, honey, and peanut butter together in a bowl.
- Add in the oats until well mixed.
- Roll into balls on a baking sheet
- Refrigerate