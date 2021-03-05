Improve mealtimes with feeding therapy at The Shandy Clinic

The Shandy Clinic is a private outpatient therapy clinic serving patients in Aurora, Monument, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo Colorado with eleven locations

Children’s Feeding Therapy

The Shandy Clinic says, “You and your child can enjoy mealtimes again with the benefit of Feeding Therapy. We understand mealtimes can be one of the most stressful parts of the day when a feeding or eating difficulty is at play. With these difficulties, it goes beyond preferential or picky eating. Our feeding therapy helps both children and parents navigate and overcome the difficulties that can come with mealtimes.”

