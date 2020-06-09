Impress dad this Father’s Day with these gift ideas

In today’s Dee-lightful finds, Dee and Claudia go through some gift ideas dad is sure to like, check them out!
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
In today’s Dee-lightful finds, Dee and Claudia go through some gift ideas dad is sure to like, check them out!
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.