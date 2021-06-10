Whether it’s for the family, or just adults, there are plenty of events to look forward to this summer at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Tails & Tunes is a magical evening on the mountain, exclusively reserved for anyone 21 and older. From June through September, local musicians will set the mood throughout the Zoo from about 6 pm to 9:30 pm. This event will be managed at a limited capacity. Tickets are available now and are expected to sell out.
The dates are as follows:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Thursday, September 30, 2021
For more information on the event, click here: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
If you’re 21 or older, you can party with Strudel at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!
