If you’re 21 or older, you can party with Strudel at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!

Whether it’s for the family, or just adults, there are plenty of events to look forward to this summer at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Tails & Tunes is a magical evening on the mountain, exclusively reserved for anyone 21 and older. From June through September, local musicians will set the mood throughout the Zoo from about 6 pm to 9:30 pm. This event will be managed at a limited capacity. Tickets are available now and are expected to sell out.

The dates are as follows:
Thursday, June 24, 2021 
Thursday, July 29, 2021 
Thursday, August 26, 2021 
Thursday, September 30, 2021 

