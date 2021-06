Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Zerorez Carpet Cleaning is changing the way you think about cleaning your carpet and living surfaces.

Shane Karren, the co-owner of Zerorez, joins Loving Living Local with Krista Witiak showing us how you have to feel the Zerorez difference to believe it.

For more information go to: zerorezcoloradosprings.com