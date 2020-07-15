If you missed your prom this year, sign up for Something New’s virtual prom this weekend! To sign up, give them a call at 719-282-6500.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
If you missed your prom this year, sign up for Something New’s virtual prom this weekend! To sign up, give them a call at 719-282-6500.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.