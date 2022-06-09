- Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet (vegan): We start with a ripe watermelon and rosé punch that we simply pour into our ice cream maker and let it coalesce into an out-of-this-world juicy sorbet. Then, we drizzle in house-made raspberry jam for a crisp tartness that carefully balances the sweetness of the wine.
- Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake: We start with a whipped brie cheesecake baked on a candied Ritz cracker crust with dark ribbons of sweet, thick fig jam. The rich, melt-in-your-mouth-buttery smattering of cheesecake is thanks to our friends at Cowgirl Creamery for making the most decadent local cheese on the West Coast.
- Devilled Egg Custard w/ Smoked Black Tea: We first had to deconstruct this classic picnic icon before we could truly dial it into dessert perfection. We started with an egg yolk custard laced with Kala Namak, an umami-rich black salt mined near the base of the Himalayas, studded with crumbles of smoked tea-infused shortbread (a fun way to mimic the classic bacon garnish). Top it off with a peach balsamic egg white marshmallow fluff and you have one of the most memorable bites of ice cream you’ll ever taste.
- Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken: Slightly savory and evocatively spiced with sudden pops of crackling texture, this ice cream brings together the unprecedented marriage of ice cream and fried chicken, a marriage that the world didn’t even know it needed. We start with fresh croissants, torn into bits, deep-fried with chicken fat ‘til crispy perfection, and churn them into salted vanilla ice cream. A shake of very special (very secret) spices adds a sweet heat kick. Made with Ezell’s Fried Chicken.
- Chocolate Nocino Cherry Pie: For this partnership, we looked to Stone Barn Distillery and their world-famous, three year-aged, green walnut liqueur called Nocino made from hand-picked Oregon walnuts. A healthy splash of that nocino brings intrigue to a single-origin chocolate ice cream with hunks of rustic cherry slab pie.
Ice cream series released with all the sweet & savory flavors of a summer picnic
by: Keni Mac
Posted:
Updated: