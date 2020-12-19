Hungry for some lobster? Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap is a hit!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

It’s another Food Truck Thursday, and today, the delicious taste of Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap is here! From fresh lobster rolls to their popular Surf and Turf options, if you like lobster, then this food truck is a MUST. To learn more, visit: TheLobstahTrap.com

