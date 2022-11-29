(SPONSORED)- The community is invited to have Howliday Fun at Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare, Saturday, December 3rd. “Pawtraits” and breakfast with Santa is served at 9:00 a.m., and reservations are required. Or you can bring your four-legged friend for a photo with Santa from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Reservations are recommended for pawtraits too. Proceeds will benefit Sunrise Service Dogs. They recognize the demand for very special dogs to partner with individuals with disabilities.
