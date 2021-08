Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

El Paso County Department of Public Works says stormwater that runs into our drainage system can often carry pollutants. They are asking the community to do their part in keeping our water system clean by doing simple things that can make a big difference. That’s why they’ve created the “Keep It Clean ‘cause we’re all Down Stream” slogan.

Learn how you can help by clicking here: EPC